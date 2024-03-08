Dedicated NHS staff celebrated for achieving more than 1,500 years of service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trust Chair, Kevin Lockyer, and Chief Executive, Sarah Connery, were thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with, thank and celebrate staff from a range of services across the county.

The group of award recipients have collectively accomplished an impressive 1,545 years of loyal service, and many are looking forward to a continued and prosperous career within the NHS.

Anne Crossins, a Physiotherapist at the Manthorpe Centre in Grantham, was one of four staff to reach the particularly impressive 45-year milestone. She said:

“I have had a long career in the NHS. 35 of those 45 years were part-time for family reasons, and LPFT have been so supportive with that, including my manager and the team that I work for.

“I have been so lucky in every job I've worked in the NHS.

“I think we go into the NHS because we want to help people. I can still remember the names of patients from across the years. Some patients stay with you forever, and you just hope that you've made a difference for them.”

Also recognised at the event was Donna Bradford, Head of Carer and Patient Experience and Volunteers at LPFT.

She said: “I've just celebrated 30 years of working in the NHS as a Mental Health Nurse. Mental health nursing is one of the most varied and challenging careers that you could ever have, but making a difference to the most vulnerable peoples' lives is so rewarding and I would definitely recommend it.”

Melanie Farley, a Crown Court Clinician at Carholme Court in Lincoln, was celebrating 20 years working for the NHS. Melanie had worked for 16 years in substance misuse services, covering everywhere from Sutton Bridge to Gainsborough and Grantham, before becoming a Crown Court Clinician.

Melanie said: “I work as a clinician in the Criminal Justice System at the Crown Court. I’m the only person in the county that does my job.

“My job is to provide ongoing support for people who have committed offenses. If defendants have an identified mental health issue or a learning difficulty, it can be particularly stressful for them to navigate this complicated time in their lives.

“My job is to navigate that with them.

“I find the job extremely rewarding. It's fantastic.”

The Trust’s Long Service Awards are held every year and recognise staff that have achieved important milestones in their careers, working for the NHS for 20, 30, 40 or even 45 years!

Kevin Lockyer, Trust Chair added:

“We value the contributions of all of our employees, and we particularly like to take the opportunity to recognise and reward staff at important milestones in their NHS careers.

“The purpose of these awards is to recognise the efforts of our incredible staff who have dedicated so much of their lives to working for the NHS and to making a difference to the lives of people in Lincolnshire.

“Our staff are a credit to both LPFT and the NHS, and I hope that their diligence and hard work can inspire others to follow in their footsteps and launch a rewarding career supporting people to live well in their communities.”

LPFT offers exciting opportunities for people looking to start or continue their NHS career. The Trust is dedicated to developing local talent and supporting recruits from overseas who are committed to delivering outstanding care for patients, service users and carers.