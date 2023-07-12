Demolition work begins at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital as part of multi-million pound plans for new emergency department

​Plans for a new multi-million pound emergency department at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital have taken a significant step forward.

Demolition work at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital to make way for the new emergency department. Photo by: Boston Standard

Demolition work has begun on the H-block building next to the existing emergency department to make way for a substantial two-storey extension.

For this to take place, the Urgent Treatment Centre has re-located to the Outpatients Department, formerly the home of the Royle Eye Department.

The Royle Eye Department, orthoptists, maxillofacial and oral surgery teams have all moved to the second and third floors of the former Maternity Block.

The hospital’s bus stop and non-emergency ambulance bays have also been re-located.

The new emergency department will be more than three times the size of its predecessor and include: state-of-the-art innovations and infection prevention control measures, more cubicles to treat patients, a bigger resuscitation zone for the sickest patients, an area dedicated to providing emergency care for the hospital’s youngest patients and their families, and more training rooms for staff.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Andrew Morgan said: “I would like to thank all of our teams for their support in relocating into the new areas that have been created for them.

"None of this would have been possible without their support and that of all of our partner organisations. By working together, we are going to give our patients and staff the first-class emergency department that they need and deserve for the future.”