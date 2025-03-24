District council meets with health care officials to discuss NHS services for Gainsborough

By Shelley Marriott
Published 24th Mar 2025, 10:48 BST

West Lindsey District Council has taken a significant step forward in its commitment to improving health and healthcare access across the district by holding its first meeting with NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) to discuss local NHS and GP services.

The meeting follows concerns by the council on rising demand, stretched GP services, and inconsistent access to healthcare impacting residents.

In October, the council unanimously agreed to prioritise the construction of a new GP surgery in Gainsborough. In addition, a comprehensive needs assessment to determine GP service requirements across the district was also requested.

Chief executive of West Lindsey District Council Ian Knowles described the meeting as a positive and constructive step forward.

West Lindsey District Council is holding its first meeting with NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) to discuss local NHS and GP services in Gainsborough

He said: “We really value and support the hard work of our local NHS services and recognise the growing challenges and pressures facing our healthcare system.

“This first discussion with the ICB was essential in setting the foundation for collaborative efforts to develop and improve local NHS services, and health in our communities. Our priority remains ensuring that residents receive the healthcare they need, and we will continue to push for tangible progress.

“I would like to thank colleagues at the ICB for meeting with us today and look forward to continuing to work together to ensure a coordinated approach to healthcare improvements.”

John Turner, chief executive of NHS Lincolnshire ICB added: “I am grateful to the council for arranging this meeting and for the constructive discussion about how the NHS and the Council can work even closer together to develop and improve local care and health.

“We look forward to progressing this work positively and to the benefit of the local community.”

The council is committed to continuing these discussions with the ICB and other health partners to ensure that progress is made. A dedicated working group will oversee the next stages, ensuring accountability and transparency in delivering improvements for the district.

