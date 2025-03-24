District council meets with health care officials to discuss NHS services for Gainsborough
The meeting follows concerns by the council on rising demand, stretched GP services, and inconsistent access to healthcare impacting residents.
In October, the council unanimously agreed to prioritise the construction of a new GP surgery in Gainsborough. In addition, a comprehensive needs assessment to determine GP service requirements across the district was also requested.
Chief executive of West Lindsey District Council Ian Knowles described the meeting as a positive and constructive step forward.
He said: “We really value and support the hard work of our local NHS services and recognise the growing challenges and pressures facing our healthcare system.
“This first discussion with the ICB was essential in setting the foundation for collaborative efforts to develop and improve local NHS services, and health in our communities. Our priority remains ensuring that residents receive the healthcare they need, and we will continue to push for tangible progress.
“I would like to thank colleagues at the ICB for meeting with us today and look forward to continuing to work together to ensure a coordinated approach to healthcare improvements.”
John Turner, chief executive of NHS Lincolnshire ICB added: “I am grateful to the council for arranging this meeting and for the constructive discussion about how the NHS and the Council can work even closer together to develop and improve local care and health.
“We look forward to progressing this work positively and to the benefit of the local community.”
The council is committed to continuing these discussions with the ICB and other health partners to ensure that progress is made. A dedicated working group will oversee the next stages, ensuring accountability and transparency in delivering improvements for the district.
