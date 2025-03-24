District offers exercise referral scheme to get everyone active
However, Everyone Active, based in West Lindsey, appreciates the significance of the scheme and the support it provides the local community and its referral partners.
Therefore, from Monday April 7, Everyone Active will be introducing an Exercise Referral Scheme for the West Lindsey district at both West Lindsey Leisure Centre and Market Rasen Leisure Centres.
There will be a cost for the scheme for the participant, however, Everyone Active will be subsidising 25 per cent of the cost for individuals signing up to the scheme.
They will be hosting a short webinar ‘Introduction to the Exercise Referral Scheme with Everyone Active’ for more information on the scheme and the referral processes on Thursday April 3 at 12pm. If you cannot attend the live webinar then they would still encourage you to register so that they can send you the recording and slide deck information afterwards.
The Exercise Referral scheme is now aimed at ‘inactive adults, 16 years-plus with or at risk of a long-term condition. The scheme has been designed to help individuals self-manage their condition more effectively and with confidence.
The benefits of moving more include:
Maintain a healthy weight
Manage and reduce pain
Stay mobile
Sleep better
Improve mood
What does the Exercise Referral Scheme involve? The Exercise Referral instructor will find out what is important to the referred individual and help them to re-discover activities that they will enjoy. A 6- and 12-week review will enable the instructor to support the individual through their first 12 weeks to a healthier lifestyle. Individuals will have access to a variety of activities and exclusive support sessions, which will help guide them through their 12-week programme and beyond.
Activities at the two centres may vary but will include:
Gym based exercise and exclusive gym support sessions
Casual swimming or water-based activities such as aqua aerobics or circuits
Walking sports or led health walks
Group exercise classes such as chair-based exercise, stretch & mobility, etc
Community cafés with peer support for health and wellbeing advice
Supervised studio circuits designed by exercise referral specialists
If you would like the Exercise Referral Manager to present more information about the scheme to your Primary Care Network, or support your clinical setting achieve the Active Practice Charter, fill out your details on the GP Exercise Referral webpage and select the appropriate centre (West Lindsey or Market Rasen Leisure Centre).
To prescribe movement, see the step-by-step support guide to physical activity conversations on the Moving Medicine website.
