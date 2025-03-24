District offers exercise referral scheme to get everyone active

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 24th Mar 2025, 13:35 BST
Everyone Active is organising a new referral scheme to get people healthier in West Lindsey.Everyone Active is organising a new referral scheme to get people healthier in West Lindsey.
Everyone Active is organising a new referral scheme to get people healthier in West Lindsey.
West Lindsey residents are being warned that an Exercise on Prescription service organised by One You Lincolnshire will no longer be accepting new referrals across the county from the end of March.

However, Everyone Active, based in West Lindsey, appreciates the significance of the scheme and the support it provides the local community and its referral partners.

Therefore, from Monday April 7, Everyone Active will be introducing an Exercise Referral Scheme for the West Lindsey district at both West Lindsey Leisure Centre and Market Rasen Leisure Centres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be a cost for the scheme for the participant, however, Everyone Active will be subsidising 25 per cent of the cost for individuals signing up to the scheme.

They will be hosting a short webinar ‘Introduction to the Exercise Referral Scheme with Everyone Active’ for more information on the scheme and the referral processes on Thursday April 3 at 12pm. If you cannot attend the live webinar then they would still encourage you to register so that they can send you the recording and slide deck information afterwards.

The Exercise Referral scheme is now aimed at ‘inactive adults, 16 years-plus with or at risk of a long-term condition. The scheme has been designed to help individuals self-manage their condition more effectively and with confidence.

The benefits of moving more include:

Maintain a healthy weight

Manage and reduce pain

Stay mobile

Sleep better

Improve mood

What does the Exercise Referral Scheme involve? The Exercise Referral instructor will find out what is important to the referred individual and help them to re-discover activities that they will enjoy. A 6- and 12-week review will enable the instructor to support the individual through their first 12 weeks to a healthier lifestyle. Individuals will have access to a variety of activities and exclusive support sessions, which will help guide them through their 12-week programme and beyond.

Activities at the two centres may vary but will include:

Gym based exercise and exclusive gym support sessions

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Casual swimming or water-based activities such as aqua aerobics or circuits

Walking sports or led health walks

Group exercise classes such as chair-based exercise, stretch & mobility, etc

Community cafés with peer support for health and wellbeing advice

Supervised studio circuits designed by exercise referral specialists

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you would like the Exercise Referral Manager to present more information about the scheme to your Primary Care Network, or support your clinical setting achieve the Active Practice Charter, fill out your details on the GP Exercise Referral webpage and select the appropriate centre (West Lindsey or Market Rasen Leisure Centre).

To prescribe movement, see the step-by-step support guide to physical activity conversations on the Moving Medicine website.

Related topics:West LindseyLincolnshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice