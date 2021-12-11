Donation to award winning care home

Sue Ruby (Velmas daughter), Emily and Laura Cook Ashdene's deputy manager. EMN-210312-124919001

Staff from Ashdene care home attended the East Midlands regional final of the Great British Care Awards, winning the Care Team Award.

Manager Jilly Hunt said it was about how they create a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors.

They had previously won a social care award for 2020. The team now goes forward to the national finals in March 2022.

Getting a glass trophy and certificate, Jilly said: “It’s just amazing. We have never been nominated for these awards before and we were up against homes from all over the East Midlands. They said we were the ‘stand-out’ team, above all nine teams shortlisted.”

The care team were interviewed by judges who noted the staff’s camaraderie, sense of humour and thinking as a team.

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Emily Webster, the great granddaughter of resident, Velma, who died earlier this year, has raised £710 by cycling and walking 162km –the combined age of her great grandmother and her granddad who also died recently in hospital. Her donation has been split between the hospital and Ashdene.