Don’t forget your prescriptions over the Easter Bank Holiday

It is helpful to take a few minutes to consider what prescriptions need to be ordered and collected, particularly at busy times of year like Easter, and NHS Lincolnshire ICB is asking people to order and collect any repeat prescriptions in advance of the bank holiday weekend, as some pharmacies will be closed.

Patients are asked to ensure they renew any regular prescriptions and collect medication before the holidays start, as running out of daily medication over the bank holiday weekend could have serious consequences, especially for patients who rely on their prescriptions to control heart and breathing problems.

It is particularly important for people with long-term health problems to ensure they don’t run out of their daily medication, as it is often an important part of their treatment. Running out of a regular medication could risk complications.

This is why NHS Lincolnshire ICB is reminding patients, their families and carers to check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the Easter break. If they don’t, they should call into their pharmacist or local GP surgery in good time.