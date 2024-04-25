Don’t forget your prescriptions over the May bank holiday

With the Early May Bank Holiday taking place on Monday 6 May, NHS Lincolnshire ICB is reminding patients to order repeat prescriptions in plenty of time.
By Tony CrowdenContributor
Published 25th Apr 2024, 15:29 BST
It is helpful to take a few minutes to consider what prescriptions need to be ordered and collected, particularly at busy times of year like Bank Holidays, and NHS Lincolnshire ICB is asking people to order and collect any repeat prescriptions at least a week in advance of the bank holiday weekend, as some pharmacies will be closed.

Patients are asked to ensure they renew any regular prescriptions and collect medication before the holidays start, as running out of daily medication over the bank holiday weekend could have serious consequences, especially for patients who rely on their prescriptions to control heart and breathing problems.

It is particularly important for people with long-term health problems to ensure they don’t run out of their daily medication, as it is often an important part of their treatment. Running out of a regular medication could risk complications.”

This is why NHS Lincolnshire ICB is reminding patients, their families and carers to check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the Easter break. If they don’t, they should call into their pharmacist or local GP surgery in good time.

If you become unwell over the bank holiday period or need medical advice when your GP surgery is closed, GP out-of-hours services can be accessed by visiting NHS 111 online or calling 111 free of charge.

