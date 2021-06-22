Duncan completes 'wheely' tough challenge

Duncan Shieldsfrom Caythorpe, completed his 250 miles for Maggies yesterday.

Duncan Shields from Caythorpe, pledged to cycle 250 miles in June to raise money for Maggie's Centre, a cancer support charity with branches across the UK, in memory of his good friend.

He completed his 250 miles yesterday (Monday), with a 23 mile ride and finishing his challenge with nine days to spare.

The challenge was even more tough for Duncan, as he was diagnosed with Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease (CMT), a hereditary muscle wasting disease his father also suffers from.

He said: "The challenge itself went fantastic,the most challenging ride was out in the Vale of Belvoir which was very hilly and it was a scorching hot sunny day, the rain we had put me behind , but I soon caught up."

Duncan completed the last 23 miles yesterday with a ride around,

To help boost Duncan's fundraising, his employers at the Waggon and Horses pub in the village organised a fundraising event held at the pub over May Bank Holiday weekend, which raised around £600 towards Duncan's appeal.