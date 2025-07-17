Despite the pressures the NHS has faced this year, it seems patients in the East Midlands are satisfied with their GP surgeries, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in the East Midlands and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in the East Midlands which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . The Ingham Surgery - Ingham, Lincoln There were 268 survey forms sent out to patients at The Ingham Surgery in Ingham, Lincoln. The response rate was 35%, with 95 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 6% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . Tuxford Medical Centre - Newark There were 305 survey forms sent out to patients at Tuxford Medical Centre in Newark. The response rate was 38%, with 117 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 12% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . Hartington Surgery - Buxton There were 243 survey forms sent out to patients at Hartington Surgery in Buxton. The response rate was 44%, with 106 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 86% said it was very good and 10% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps