Elderly residents forced to move as care home in Louth closes down

Elderly residents have faced the upheaval of moving after a privately-run residential care home in Louth closed down.

According to the Care Quality Commission (CQC), The Beeches home on South Street, which offered 22 rooms, shut its doors last week.

Reasons given by the county council were “low occupancy and ongoing financial issues”.

The closure meant that staff working at the home had to find, or accept, new jobs, while residents needed to be relocated to different homes.

Lewis Col, who is a press officer for the CQC, said: “Our inspection team heard from the team at The Beeches last week, informing us that the home is closing.

“It happened after all the residents had been moved out. The home informed the local authorities, and it worked with them to find new placements for the residents.

"The local council is involved. It made sure people had placements and that the home would not close until that had happened."

For Lincolnshire County Council, contract manager Ed Baker issued this statement: “Unfortunately, the owners of The Beeches care home have made the difficult decision to close the home due to low occupancy and ongoing financial issues.

"The council has worked closely with the home, the residents and their families to find alternative placements in the Louth area. All residents have now moved from the home.”

Mr Col stressed that The Beeches, which is an elegant grade II listed Victorian house with its own gardens, had not closed because of any action taken by the CQC. It had been the decision of the care provider.

When the home was last inspected by the CQC at the end of 2023, the provider was listed as Care Concept Ltd.

Companies House names the directors of Care Concept as 76-year-old Malaysian nurse Selvanathan Kuppusamy and 52-year-old London businessman Jimmy Pathadan.

The Louth Leader has attempted to contact the company for a comment but has not received a reply so far.

The Beeches provided support for the elderly, including those with dementia and physical disabilities, and also offered personal end-of-life care.

The CQC review of 2023 resulted in a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’, but inspectors said it was making progress after being previously branded ‘Inadequate’ and placed in ‘special measures’.

Residents told inspectors they felt safe because kind staff treated them well.