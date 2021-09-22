Ellie braves the head shave for Macmillan cancer charity

The team at Essential beauty salon. EMN-210920-200705001

Essential beauty salon on Navigation yard, off Carre Street in Sleaford saw one of its staff members doing the Brave the Shave for the cancer charity.

Ellie Field had all her hair shaved off for Macmillan. The team decided to make a bit of an event of it and also got lots of businesses to donate prizes for a grand raffle and the salon donated all the day’s earnings.

Salon owner Anna-Marie Eskrett explained: “Two staff lost mums to cancer.

Ellie Field before the head shave. EMN-210920-200655001

“The event went really well with a good turnout of visitors and we raised £1,200 on the day.

“We completely sold out of a book of raffle tickets.”

It was a little fun day too with other things going on.

“We had cakes on sale and lots of people turned up to watch the head shave. It was a really good day.

Ellie goes through with the charity head shave. EMN-210920-200716001

“Ellie went through with the cut and had it all off.”

Anne-Marie said Ellie has already noticed the cold and will probably have to invest in a hat.