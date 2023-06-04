​Epilepsy education

​Having been diagnosed with epilepsy at a young age, this Horncastle man is urging all people to educate themselves on how to help someone having a seizure.

Andrew is a 4th Dan Blackbelt coach in Taekwondo, despite having epilepsy.

As part of National Epilepsy Week, ​Andrew Jackson has been working with Epilepsy Action to raise awareness of seizure first aid after visiting Wolds Wildlife Park to ask patrons if they knew what to do if someone has a seizure in public, and finding that there was quite a few people not knowing what do.

Now, Andrew is appealing for every sports club and business in Horncastle to display a seizure first aid poster and look to ensure they cover seizure CARE in upcoming first aid courses.

CARE stands for Comfort – to make the patient comfortable, Action – time the seizure, and clear the area of anything that might be harmful, Reassurance – When the seizure has stopped, place them in the recovery position, stay with them and reassure them, and Emergency.

You should call 999 if the seizure continues for more than five minutes, the person is not regaining consciousness or goes straight into another seizure, has trouble breathing after the seizure, or has never had a seizure before.

When the seizure has stopped, place them in the recovery position, stay with them and reassure them.

You can watch Epilepsy Action’s CARE video here.

Having been diagnosed with epilepsy in 1980 and his daughter also being diagnosed recently, Andrew has been a voice for epilepsy ever since, aiming to raise awareness of not only what to do if someone you are with has a seizure, but also of neurodiversity.

“Another topic that is rarely mentioned is the impact that having a child with epilepsy or a neuro divergent child,” he said, “It can cause mental ill health which can affect a person with epilepsy and also the parents of a child with epilepsy can affect them a lot.

“Watching your child or a family member having seizures speaking from a personal experience the minutes seem like hours and if they have injured themselves from having a seizure an ambulance should be called for immediately or if it is their first seizure.”

Andrew said that many people still have concerns over how epilepsy will affect their lifestyle, as they often think "I won’t be able to drive, be employed and to enjoy such things as sports" which is not the case.

Andrew himself does drive, is self employed and is a 4th Dan Blackbelt coach in Taekwondo.

He said: “With neuro diversity and inclusivity becoming very important and at the Taekwondo club, I coach at in Horncastle when the lead coach is away and I talked to the students about seizure first aid, especially as I’ve got epilepsy though my seizures are controlled.”

According to Epilepsy Action, one in 107 people in the UK have epilepsy, with 80 people being diagnosed every day and many are left feeling scared, confused and alone – and Andrew is encouraging people who have received a diagnosis – for themselves or their child – to seek help if they need it.“When parents have a child with epilepsy, especially when their child is first diagnosed, it is not uncommon for the parents to have mental ill health,” Andrew said.

“This is why it is essential to get the support, whether it’s going to a Epilepsy Support and Talk Group or someone you know within the community to chat to.