Families and families-to-be invited to free event in Boston to learn about support services available to them

Families are invited to learn about the range of services available to them, from pre-conception to birth and beyond, at an event in Boston tomorrow.

A free event is to be held in Boston for families and families-to-be.

The What Matters to You drop-in session will take place at the Fenside Community Centre, in Taverner Road, on Thursday, February 23, between 10am and 4pm.

It is being held by The Lincolnshire Maternity and Neonatal Services (also known as the Better Births Team).

On hand to help attendees will be midwives, health visitors, representatives from children’s services and financial support services, and others.

The event – which will also include refreshments and activities – is also being held to gain feedback about the support currently on offer to families in Lincolnshire.

A spokesman for the session said: “Attending this event has many benefits for those who come. Not only will there be free refreshments and lunch for children, as well as fun activities to engage in, but there will also be food and clothes larders to support those in need.

“Most importantly, those attending will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and experiences on the pregnancy journey – what went well, what could be improved, and what is missing?

