Farmers' mental health in spotlight at Donna Nook fun day, country fair and concert
The Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) will host ‘Farm To Talk’, a fun day and country fair (10 am to 4 pm), followed by an evening shindig (5 pm to 11 pm) at the Donna Nook National Nature Reserve on Saturday, September 28.
Organiser Libby Arundel explained: “The event will be in aid of the LRSN after one of our friends took their own life earlier this year.
"It is to educate those who attend, particularly farmers, about the mental health services and support groups that are available to them.
"There will also be a range of country-based trade stands, games and entertainment during the day, along with live musical entertainment in the evening.”
Farmers can work long hours alone and/or without much social contact, leaving them vulnerable to mental health issues.
Only a few weeks ago, the LRSN received a grant of £52,000 from Lincolnshire County Council to fund more caseworkers who can give practical support for mental health and wellbeing.
Ann Thomas, head of charity at the LRSN, said: “We have seen a significant increase in the number of people reaching out for support as farmers and growers navigate the many complex challenges facing the industry. This funding will help us offer a llfeline.”
The fun day and country fair will be held in the overspill car park of the nature reserve, with admission just £1 per person.
Other attractions will include vintage tractors, food stands, arts and crafts, children’s rides, face-painting, a tombola and raffle.
The evening shindig will feature live music from the rock and pop band, By Imitation Only. Tickets cost £10 (under-12s £5), and can be bought by messaging the LRSN’s Facebook page or by texting 07796 552973.
The concert, which will include a bar, food, games and children’s rides, has been backed by Cllr Wendy Bowkett, executive councillor for adult care and public health at the county council.
She said: “We know that our farming communities have been facing difficult times, and there has been an increase in demand for mental health support.
"The LRSN’s mental health service does a fantastic job, and I’m so pleased that farming families get the help they need.”