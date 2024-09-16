Farmers' mental health in spotlight at Donna Nook fun day, country fair and concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tragic death has prompted a support group to organise an event near Louth focusing on the mental health of farmers and agricultural workers.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) will host ‘Farm To Talk’, a fun day and country fair (10 am to 4 pm), followed by an evening shindig (5 pm to 11 pm) at the Donna Nook National Nature Reserve on Saturday, September 28.

Organiser Libby Arundel explained: “The event will be in aid of the LRSN after one of our friends took their own life earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is to educate those who attend, particularly farmers, about the mental health services and support groups that are available to them.

Farmers often work alone or without social contact for long periods, leaving them vulnerable to mental health issues.

"There will also be a range of country-based trade stands, games and entertainment during the day, along with live musical entertainment in the evening.”

Farmers can work long hours alone and/or without much social contact, leaving them vulnerable to mental health issues.

Only a few weeks ago, the LRSN received a grant of £52,000 from Lincolnshire County Council to fund more caseworkers who can give practical support for mental health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Thomas, head of charity at the LRSN, said: “We have seen a significant increase in the number of people reaching out for support as farmers and growers navigate the many complex challenges facing the industry. This funding will help us offer a llfeline.”

Matt Phillips, chair of the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network.

The fun day and country fair will be held in the overspill car park of the nature reserve, with admission just £1 per person.

Other attractions will include vintage tractors, food stands, arts and crafts, children’s rides, face-painting, a tombola and raffle.

The evening shindig will feature live music from the rock and pop band, By Imitation Only. Tickets cost £10 (under-12s £5), and can be bought by messaging the LRSN’s Facebook page or by texting 07796 552973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert, which will include a bar, food, games and children’s rides, has been backed by Cllr Wendy Bowkett, executive councillor for adult care and public health at the county council.

She said: “We know that our farming communities have been facing difficult times, and there has been an increase in demand for mental health support.

"The LRSN’s mental health service does a fantastic job, and I’m so pleased that farming families get the help they need.”