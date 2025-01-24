Final days to get jab

Time is running out to get a Covid jab this season. Photo: NHS Lincolnshire / Youtube

The current Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Lincolnshire will come to an end this week on Friday (January 31)

More than 170,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been given in Lincolnshire since the current campaign began on October 3 last year, meaning a significant number of our eligible population have had the benefit of maximum protection against Covid-19 over the winter months,” said Steve Clapton, Head of Immunisation and Screening at NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board.

“I would still urge anyone yet to be vaccinated who would like to be to make arrangements as soon as possible.”

Visiting www.lincolnshire.icb.nhs.uk/grabajab or call 119 to find a walk-in vaccination site.

It has been confirmed that Covid-19 vaccinations will be available again later this spring.