Find out about new multi-million pound mental health unit set for Lincolnshire

How the new Norton Lea mental health facility will look.

Members of the public are being invited to a special event to find out more about an acute mental health unit being built in Boston.

Called Norton Lea, construction began on Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s new £41.9 million facility in London Road earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now an information event on the new building is set to take place at St Thomas’ Church Hall opposite the Norton Lea site on Wednesday, May 29, between 2pm and 7pm. Attendees will be able to speak to the project team and see the latest designs and plans for the site.

Alan Pattison, programme lead from Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) explains: “This project is part of a national programme to improve mental healthcare services and remove the outdated dormitory style accommodation we currently have at Pilgrim Hospital.

“The new building will provide a 19-bed mixed gender inpatient facility for adults living in Lincolnshire.

“We have co-designed the building with our Experts by Experience, healthcare professionals and construction experts, so we’re confident we will create a therapeutic space for those who receive care from us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vacant for the last 16 years, the former Norton Lea site operated as a health facility for people with learning difficulties and mental health problems, and offered a base for drug and alcohol support services. It was demolished two years ago.

If you would like to be involved in the development, join the Trust’s Better Together Focus Group. To find out more, email [email protected] or call 07779206374.