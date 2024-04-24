Find out about new multi-million pound mental health unit set for Lincolnshire
Members of the public are being invited to a special event to find out more about an acute mental health unit being built in Boston.
Called Norton Lea, construction began on Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s new £41.9 million facility in London Road earlier this year.
Now an information event on the new building is set to take place at St Thomas’ Church Hall opposite the Norton Lea site on Wednesday, May 29, between 2pm and 7pm. Attendees will be able to speak to the project team and see the latest designs and plans for the site.
Alan Pattison, programme lead from Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) explains: “This project is part of a national programme to improve mental healthcare services and remove the outdated dormitory style accommodation we currently have at Pilgrim Hospital.
“The new building will provide a 19-bed mixed gender inpatient facility for adults living in Lincolnshire.
“We have co-designed the building with our Experts by Experience, healthcare professionals and construction experts, so we’re confident we will create a therapeutic space for those who receive care from us.”
Vacant for the last 16 years, the former Norton Lea site operated as a health facility for people with learning difficulties and mental health problems, and offered a base for drug and alcohol support services. It was demolished two years ago.
If you would like to be involved in the development, join the Trust’s Better Together Focus Group. To find out more, email [email protected] or call 07779206374.
For further information about the new development, visit the LPTF website.