Finding the Breath of Hope together at Lincolnshire lung cancer support group

Sometimes, a diagnosis of lung cancer can make people feel alone and afraid. Being able to meet others who have similar experiences and talk to them can be really helpful. One of the ways to do this is to join Breath of Hope – the Lincolnshire lung cancer support group. The group is for anyone affected by lung cancer or mesothelioma and their family and friends.

Barbara Bambro, Lung Cancer Care Coordinator at United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH), said: "It doesn't matter if someone is in the early stages, going through treatment, post-surgery, best supportive care or under surveillance - everyone is welcome. We started the group a year ago and it has been an enormous success. It has really made a difference for our patients, their families, and their friends. However, many more patients and carers would benefit from the kind of support that this group can offer.

"The meetings are on a drop-in basis, so we don't expect any commitment to attend regularly or book in. We want patients to come along when it works for them and when they feel they can."

Sarah Civello, Macmillan Lung Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist at ULTH, explained: "We have guest speakers with specialist knowledge at each meeting. We talk about lots of different aspects, whatever is important to those who attend. We often discuss treatment side effects, healthy eating, exercise and diet, and the challenges of living with cancer and beyond.

"Patients, families and friends have an opportunity to speak with a clinical nurse specialist in private if there are things they don't wish to discuss with the whole group. We also have a volunteer who attends each support group, called Sandy. She has previously worked within the NHS and wished to give something back. She is a fantastic addition to the group."

John, from Heighington, and his wife Sandra first came to the support group in October 2024. John has been living with lung cancer since 2020. Sandra said: "We appreciate that we can chat with other people and their families about their experience of lung cancer diagnosis and living with the condition. We all help each other with tips on how to cope with the illness. There's no pressure to talk or share; if someone is shy, they can drop in and listen to what other patients and their families say about day-to-day living with cancer and how they cope."

John added: "I felt a bit abandoned after my diagnosis, but this group helped me connect with other people in Lincolnshire who are going through similar life events. I would like to praise the team that runs the group; they put Sandra and me at ease. They are happy to talk confidentially to anyone from the group and be contacted with any questions."

Rachel, from Lincoln, is another patient who has been coming to the group meetings. Rachel said: "I was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023, and I started attending the Breath of Hope meetings after I had my operation in 2024. It made a whole lot of difference to be around people who totally understood what I was going through. It is also rewarding to share my first-hand knowledge with those who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and be able to help them.

"Attending the group helped me with my emotional recovery following a very traumatic and upsetting time. I took my mum with me, and she said it helped her too that she was able to speak to other families who were supporting their loved ones through lung cancer diagnosis and treatment."

The face-to-face meetings take place every three months on Wednesdays in Jubilee Hall in Heighington. The next meeting is on Wednesday 2 April 2025, 11am-2pm. All future dates and more information about the group are available on the ULTH website: www.ulh.nhs.uk/services/macmillan/lung-cancer-support-group.