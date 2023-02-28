Fire station fundraiser for little Olivia

​Firefighters will be hosting a fun day in aid of a little girl from Marshchapel with an incredibly rare illness.

Olivia Volley, 2, was recently diagnosed with Sideroblastic anemia with B-cell immunodeficiency, periodic fevers, and developmental delay (SIFD), an autosomal recessive syndromic disorder of which there are just 20 current cases worldwide, and needs to have a stem cell transplant in April or May this year.

She will need to be in Newcastle for up to 12 months, and her family are appealing for donations to help with expenses relating to her treatment for the next year. Including accommodation, travel, specialist equipment and specialist clothing.

The crews at North Somercotes Fire Station are now holding a fundraiser for Olivia on Saturday March 25, from 10am to 12noon, with treats including cakes and ice cream, face painting, hot drinks and a raffle.