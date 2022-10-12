First confirmed cases of Avian flu in Lincolnshire

Latest news.

According to Lincolnshire County Council, tests at a site in the Ancaster area have now confirmed positive cases of avian flu in the county.

Anyone who keeps birds commercially or at home is advised to take measures to reduce the risk of the disease spreading.

Trading Standards teams will be undertaking foot patrols in the area where the confirmed cases were discovered.

Mark Keal, Lincolnshire Trading Standards Manager, said: “Although it’s not entirely unexpected that we would eventually have cases in the county, if you keep birds, we urge you to maintain good biosecurity measures, to limit the spread of avian flu as much as possible.

“We are also asking the public to be particularly vigilant about wild birds which may be infected by the disease. If you see dead wild birds, do not touch them, and report them to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

" Avian flu primarily affects birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low, but reports from the public can help track the spread of the disease and prevent it infecting poultry and other captive birds.”

You can report dead birds to APHA on 03459 33 55 77. Biosecurity advice from APHA is available on Lincolnshire Trading Standards Facebook and Twitter pages, or you can visit GOV.UK/APHA.

