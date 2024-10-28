First patient receives emergency retinal surgery in Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A stone mason from Lincoln became the first person to receive sight-saving emergency retinal surgery in Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, patients like Louis Graves would have had to travel outside of the county, to hospitals in cities such as Nottingham, Leicester and Sheffield for specialist care.

NHS staff at Lincoln County Hospital can now support care locally for these complex and specialist emergency procedures, after welcoming Consultant Ophthalmologist and Retinal Surgeon Ahmed Javed to the Ophthalmology team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis (21) had been chiselling stone when the top part of his chisel shattered. Despite wearing protective equipment, a piece of steel measuring just 2.5mm went in between his cheek and safety goggles and into his eye.

From left: Theatres Ophthalmic Team Leader Emma Langdon-Manning, Ophthalmology Consultant and Retinal Surgeon Mr Ahmed Javed and Registered Nurse Associate Leanne Mosavie. All three were part of the Theatres Team delivering care for Lincoln’s first emergency retinal surgery.

Louis said: “At first I thought something had just hit my safety goggles, but then I realised I could not open my eye properly and it was bleeding and watering. I could see but it was like being inside a marble with red streaks and clouds. I realised that I had metal or stone in my eye and I needed to go to hospital.”

Louis went to Lincoln’s Emergency Department and had surgery the next morning - less than 24 hours after his accident - and was able to return home on the day of his procedure.

He added: “The NHS has been brilliant. It was very quick and efficient; there was no waiting around. I am very grateful that I did not lose my sight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Javed joined the Ophthalmology team at Lincoln in September and is working to establish the retinal surgery service. He said: “We were able to help Louis with the emergency care he needed within 24 hours of his incident and we will continue to see him in our clinics as he continues his recovery.

“People with this kind of retinal injury are at risk of losing their sight and are more likely to have a better outcome when they receive care quickly. It’s a huge milestone to be able to establish a service which has previously only been available at regional specialist centres, and to reduce travel for our patients.

“We have a fantastic ophthalmic theatres team in Lincoln, led by Emma Langdon-Manning, who were able to demonstrate their skills and expertise in this case. We’re all excited and very proud to be supporting this new development.”