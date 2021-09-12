Flippin Pain campaign heading for Skegness as county tackles chronic pain

Joining the tour is Carolyn Johnson from Skegness, who says she “missed out of 10 years” of her life due to chronic pain.

Research suggests that the county is rated in the top 10 areas of the UK for chronic pain, with around 40% of local people receiving high levels of opioid prescriptions.

Flippin’ Pain™ is a public health campaign, championed by community healthcare services provider Connect Health, and supported by NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Groups.

Its aim is to change the way we think about, talk about and treat persistent pain, as there are a lot of misconceptions about persistent pain. Common public understanding is significantly out of step with current scientific thinking.

Led by Flippin’ Pain™, the event will bring knowledge about pain to the people who need it the most, through a series of public engagement and educational events, spanning 10 regional locations.

The Brain Bus arrives in Skegness on Tuesday and will be at the Tower Gardens Pavilion from 4-6pm. This interactive pop-up experience village will be spearheaded by a peloton of bike riders – including nationally renowned pain experts and those who live with pain.

A free public seminar - ‘Flippin everything you thought you knew about pain’ - takes place from from 6-7.30pm.

There will also be a workshop for health professionals - ‘So you understand pain, what’s next’ – from 6-7.30pm.

Joining the tour is Carolyn Johnson, from Skegness, who says she “missed out of 10 years” of her life due to chronic pain. Born with a spine malformation called Spina Bifida Occulta (SPO), Carolyn has been living with pain that radiates from the base of her spine into her hips and legs.

She will be at the event to share her journey of discovery, explaining: “I wish I had known back then what I know now. I became reclusive because it hurt too much to go out and socialise. I missed a lot of important family occasions, which I’ll never be able to get back. I can now get out of the house and do the school pick up twice a week. I also go to the gym and I distract myself from the pain with art.”

Tracey Benton from Boston was diagnosed with fibromyalgia in 2014. Tracey recalls how she started collapsing but didn’t know why and then one morning she couldn’t get out of bed, fearing she’d been paralysed – not even able to lift her head off the pillow. She explains: “On the days I feel useless, I know I’m not useless, I’ve got a pain condition. I am not a victim; I’m a survivor because I’m learning to live with it. Some days I say I’ve been rained off! Whilst other days I have to just put my wellies on. It’s a process and it takes as long as it takes.”

Steve Skinner is Clinical Lead for ‘steps2change’, which is the Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) service for Lincolnshire. As an accredited therapist and member of the national IAPT expert advisory group he advocates for better access to evidence based psychological interventions for patients with long term physical health conditions. He has joined the tour tour in support of the Flippin’ Pain Campaign as he is specifically interested in how we can support people in better pain management through changing what we think and do.

Mahin Kohli works as an Advanced Practice Physiotherapist and Independent Prescriber in Pain Management. He has a special interest in helping people manage their pain whilst reducing the long-term use of medications, such as opioids, so they can move towards their individual goals. Mahin has joined the tour as he values the importance of increasing people's awareness of persistent pain and the different ways to manage it. This is also the reason he has started his own YouTube channel 'The Wellness Puzzle' to share pain management strategies.