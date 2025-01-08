Flu cases quadruple in Lincolnshire hospitals within a month

Lincoln County Hospital.

Under pressure hospitals are facing the challenge of a high number of flu cases on top of their usual ‘seasonal pressures’.

According to statistics from United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT), 39 flu patients were being treated in hospitals across the county on December 29, up from six at the end of November. As of January 6, this declined slightly to 37, in the latest update.

This follows recent warnings from NHS leaders about the rising cases of flu, norovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19, referred to collectively as a “quad-demic.”

David Clark, public health programme manager at the Lincolnshire County Council, said: “There continues to be an increase in flu cases in the East Midlands. Currently, case numbers in the East Midlands remain four times higher than they were this time last year. There is an indication nationally, that these may top out over the next two weeks, before the numbers start to decrease.”

A spokesperson for NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) – which commissions health services for the county – added: “As expected at this time of year we’re seeing plenty of evidence of the usual seasonal pressures on the NHS system locally and around the country, however, we are also seeing a number of people in A&E and urgent care with respiratory conditions, which tend to be worsened by the colder weather. There are currently 37 people in hospital with flu.

“With this in mind we strongly urge anyone eligible who is yet to have their flu vaccination to do so as soon as possible – you can do this at your GP practice or at a local community pharmacy that offers a vaccination service. The flu vaccination will be available until March 31.”

Across England, 5,074 patients with flu were in hospitals countrywide on December 29, up from 1,190 at the end of November.

In mid-December, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, stated: “The tidal wave of flu cases and other seasonal viruses hitting hospitals is really concerning for patients and for the NHS – the figures are adding to our ‘quad-demic’ worries.”