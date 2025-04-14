Free breast-screening service to detect cancer in women aged 50-plus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free breast-screening service to detect cancer will be available in Louth for women aged 50 and over from next month.

The mobile unit will be based at the County Hospital in the town from May for approximately five months.

The Lincolnshire Breast Screening Service will be inviting eligible patients who are registered with these Louth area practices and any branch surgeries – James Street Surgery, Marsh Medical Practice in North Somercotes, East Lindsey Medical Group and North Thoresby Surgery.

If the hospital location is not convenient or patients are not able to access the unit because of mobility problems, screening can be booked to take place at one of these sites run by the United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospital NHS Trust – Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston and Grantham and District Hospital.

A free breast-screening service will be available in Louth for women over 50 from next year (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)

The trust’s operational manager for breast services, Alysa Page, said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis, so we strongly encourage patients to attend a screening session.

"Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found, the better the chance for successful treatment.

“About one in seven women is diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. But there’s a good chance of recovery if it’s detected in the early stages.

"Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life-threatening disease.”

Breast screening is carried out every three years for all women in the UK who are aged 50 and over.

Women aged between 50 and 70 are routinely invited for screening, beginning before their 53rd birthday.

Anyone who experiences symptoms before being invited or between their three-yearly invitations should always contact their GP, rather than wait for their screening appointment.

Women will be automatically notified when they are due for screening and will be sent a letter detailing their appointment date and time.

If patients don’t wish to attend, they should contact the screening office by phone (01522 573999) or email ([email protected]) to cancel their invitation so that their appointment can be offered to others.

Women aged 71 and over who would like to have a mammogram are encouraged to contact their local screening office for an appointment.