Free mouth cancer screening and awareness event at Boston Market

The Private Dental Centre team are holding free mouth cancer screenings for members of the public at Boston Market on Saturday 16th November.

November marks Mouth Cancer Action Month 2024, a campaign run by the Oral Health Foundation to help raise awareness of mouth cancer. To help spread the word, dentists and dental therapists from The Private Dental Centre will be pitching up in the Market Place in Boston on Saturday 16th November to offer free mouth cancer screenings to members of the public.

The team will also be on-hand to give advice, personal risk analysis and how to do a quick self-check at home. Over 8,000 people in the UK were diagnosed with mouth cancer last year with up to 90% of all cases linked to lifestyle factors such as smoking and drinking alcohol to excess. Knowing these factors and can help people to reduce the risk of developing the disease and understanding what to look out for will help people to act quickly if they spot any unusual changes in their mouth.

Dentist Kenny Doig comments: 'It’s incredibly important to us as a dental practice in the local community to give-back our time and knowledge to help spread awareness of mouth cancer. We carry out routine screenings for all our patients during a routine check-up, but we know there will be many people who aren’t registered with a dentist, who haven’t seen a dentist recently or who are concerned about a change in their mouth, and we urge them to come along and see us for a screening. We will also be showing a very quick one-minute check that people can do at home regularly.'

The Private Dental Centre on Rosebery Avenue has been running for 20 years.

Please note, you do not have to be a registered patient at The Private Dental Centre to receive a screening. If you have any questions about the event, please contact The Private Dental Centre on 01205 352892 or visit www.theprivatedentalcentre.co.uk