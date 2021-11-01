Freedom of the Borough honour is given to Professor Jonathan Van-Tam in Boston

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, is to be awarded Honorary Freedom of the Borough of his hometown of Boston, after accepting the honour from Boston Borough Council. Photo by John Aron.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England said he was ‘delighted to accept’ the honour from Boston Borough Council.

The council extended the offer to Professor Van-Tam following their meeting in September - recognising his achievements in supporting the country throughout the pandemic.

A formal ceremony will now be arranged to present him with the honour.

A council spokesman said: “Professor Van-Tam has been ever-present throughout the pandemic and has become familiar to households across the country, regularly appearing as part of the Government’s Covid-19 briefings. Alongside this, Professor Van-Tam has continued to play an active role in his hometown during the pandemic.”

In addition to his support for local club Boston United, as reported by the Standard, he also recently returned to take part in talks with schools across the borough and helped to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination through the ‘grab a jab’ initiative at the town’s Princess Royal Sports Arena vaccination centre.

Speaking about the decision to offer Professor Van-Tam Honorary Freedom of the Borough, Boston Mayor, Coun Frank Pickett, said: “Professor Van-Tam has played an incredibly important part of the country’s response to the pandemic and has arguably become one of the most recognisable people in the country over the past 18 months.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the work that he has done in helping respond to the pandemic, as I know many in the Borough, and I’m sure across the country, are too.

“Offering Professor Van-Tam Honorary Freedom of the Borough seemed like the very least we could do to recognise those contributions, and of course, his ongoing support for the town.”