Freemason Chris Jones pauses Walk the Edge challenge with stress fracture

​After walking more than 3,000 miles in the last year and sustaining a nasty injury, you’d forgive this Woodhall Spa Freemason for putting his feet up over the festive period and resting.

Chris Jones (left) with Lincolnshire Freemasons communications officer Stuart Pearcey at Freemasons' Hall.

​But Chris Jones, after walking from his home here in Lincolnshire all the way around the north of England, Scotland, back down the north west coast and into Wales since January 1 2023, has been putting much-needed and doctor ordered rest to good use and is writing a book about his experiences.

On New Years Day 2023, Chris set off on a round Britain walk entitles Walk the Edge, aiming to raise up to £100,000 for the Freemasons’ charity the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF), a charity he credits with saving his life after suffering with his mental health.

The Horncastle News has been keeping up with his progress over the past year, and now 12 months into his epic challenge, Chris made it all the way to Portmadog in Caernarfonshire, north Wales – but has been forced to put his feet up for the next month after suffering from a bruised bone in his left foot.

Chris Jones in Llandudno just before Christmas.

Chris explained: “I was in agony towards the end of the year and I came back home just before Christmas to have an MRI and I saw a consultant, who said I have a microscopic stress fracture, or bone bruising.

"Now all I can do I rest and slowly start building back up again so I can finish the job.

""It’s been a frustrating time as I just want to get on with the walk, but I know I just need to accept that’s how it is and my consultant said if I start walking again before I’m ready it’ll lead to all sorts of problems for the rest of my life, so I’ve got to do as I’m told.”

But instead of sitting around watching lots of daytime TV, Chris has been taking this time to start writing the beginning of his two books he is compiling based on his experiences.

The first of which, Chris explained, will detail the first half of his journey around the UK in the Walk the Edge challenge, while the second will describe Chris’s struggles with mental health and the final leg of his journey.

"I want it to be part self-help book as I’ve been reading a lot of blogs and reading, and I’m doing an eight-week course about recognising mental heath conditions,” he said, “All money raised from book sales will go back into the fundraiser.”

Chris is hoping to get back on the road in February to complete the rest of his challenge.

So far, Chris has raised nearly 30,000 for the MCF. To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3Cg32Jo