From here to maternity - midwife recruitment drive 'delivers' record result for hospital trust

Maternity services in Lincolnshire have welcomed their largest ever cohort of newly qualified midwives following a successful recruitment drive.

Newly recruited midwives at the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The 11 newly appointed midwives to join United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) were all among the first graduates from the University of Lincoln’s new midwifery Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree.

Placements as part of their degree enabled the midwives to build relationships at the Trust.

All of the midwives are now supporting families in maternity services, with three at Pilgrim Hospital Boston and the remainder at Lincoln County Hospital.

Molly East, who is now working at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital as a newly qualified midwife, said: “I have always had a pull towards midwifery. Being able to advocate for women and being a part of a new family beginning is an absolute honour.

“The support I’ve had from Pilgrim maternity team has been paramount and I have found it really useful being in contact with all the other new starters. Being able to have an open conversation with them about my own progress and how they are getting on has really helped with finding my feet.

“All in all, I have had a great start to my career and I know with the team I have surrounding me I can continue to excel.”

The newly appointed midwives started their careers with a preceptorship week, which supported them in their transition from university to work life, with additional training to further develop their skills.

Katie Mitchell, clinical preceptor support midwife at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome our new midwives through this connection with the university. We are proud to support our midwives to deliver high quality care, enhance their job satisfaction and increase the retention of midwives within the Trust.

“Being available on shifts to assist and support our new midwives clinically helps to ease that daunting transition from being a student to a qualified midwife. The role of preceptorship support midwife is new to the Trust, but it has proven to be invaluable for providing additional learning opportunities alongside the one to one support available for those that need and request it.”

Pippa Webb, midwifery programme lead at the University of Lincoln, said: “The University of Lincoln would like to congratulate our first ever cohort of Midwifery students to graduate from the university. It has been a privilege and a pleasure to support the students over the last three years. They have worked so hard and have shown great levels of resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

