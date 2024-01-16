Lincolnshire community groups are being urged to come forward for grant funding as part of plans to create a county-wide network to support autistic adults, children, young people, their families and carers.

The call comes from Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT), which has received funding from the Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) to launch a Virtual Autism Hub.

The trust says the Hub will be an innovative source of support to empower people on the autistic spectrum, their families and carers.

The support offered by the Hub will be non-clinical and include advice, signposting to local groups and services, information about autism and diagnostic pathways, as well as some practical support with aspects such as

filling out forms or accompanying people to first meetings.

In total, over £100,000 is available for groups across Lincolnshire, and an individual group can run up to two separate projects, applying for up to £10,000 each.

Groups can register their interest in applying for the grant funding until 5pm on Wednesday January 31, with both established and newly-formed volunteer-led groups welcome to apply.

The grant programme is being co-ordinated by Project Manager Anne-Marie Gregory, who is also autistic.

She said: ”Knowing where to look for help and guidance can be stressful and confusing, especially for autistic individuals.

“A variety of local volunteer-led groups already provide a fantastic resource and lifeline for many people navigating support, and we are dedicated to increasing their strength, range and reach.

“I’m delighted to be on board to create a co-ordinated county-wide network that will enable us to plug any gaps in support, so autistic people in Lincolnshire know where to turn for advice.”

If you would like to register your interest for the grant funding, visit the LPFT website to access the form at www.lpft.nhs.uk/virtual-autism-hub.

Groups that are successful with their registration will be supported with their full applications, with funding being awarded from March 2024.

The team is committed to supporting groups to grow and there will be additional funding available for autism community groups until at least 2026.