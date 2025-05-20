Fundraiser for cancer-hit mum

Natalie and Matt Thacker and their family, as pictured on their fundraiser page.

Friends and family are rallying to help a Sleaford mum-of-five battling breast cancer who has even donated her own hair to make a wig for other sufferers.

Natalie Thacker, 33, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2025 and is now facing an intensive treatment plan — including six months of chemotherapy starting this week, hormone removal injections every four weeks, steroids, and a mastectomy — while navigating countless medical appointments.

With her self-employed builder husband Matt taking time off work to care for their five children and support Natalie through treatment, the family of seven is under significant financial pressure, especially as he is self-employed and unable to earn during this time.

Known for her strength, kindness, and generosity, full-time mum Natalie is even donating her hair to others in need. Her friend Shannon Stubbings has set up a fundraiser aimed at relieving some of the financial burden and give back to someone who has always put others first, helping her focus on healing.

Shannon explained: “For those of you who know her, you know that she is an extraordinary human being. She is cheerful, loving, unbelievably strong, always puts her friends and family before herself and would never want to ask for help and this is why I’m setting this up for her to get the help she needs."

She added: “Being self employed they count on Matt going to work and money is getting tighter and tighter for this family of seven. Any help to take one stress of her family would be greatly appreciated.

"Natalie is one of the strongest, most selfless people I have ever known and is always there to give her love and support or the shirt off her back to anyone that needs it. So much so that she will be donating her hair to someone else in need. The cost of a wig is between £800-£1000 so for a little bit of normality for her it’s a lot of money.

"Everything we can do to help and surround her with love is what is most important so she can focus on beating this thing.”

They have raised almost £300 towards their £2,000 target. To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/xhe79n-donate-to-help-the-thacker-family

Shannon is also thinking of organising a fun day as Matt is involved with Sleaford’s junior football club. Meanwhile she is also organising a cake sxale at her daughter’s school and doing the 100-miles in May run for a breast cancer charity.