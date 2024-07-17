Fundraiser tells of early years in Air Ambulance Side By Side podcast series
Tune in to the conversation with Thirza Dixon, LNAA’s first fundraiser, and the charity’s existing CEO, Karen Jobling, who chat about how far the life-saving charity has come in 30 years.
Thirza avidly explains about the early days when if there were insufficient funds the helicopter stood silent. She said: “It was awful, it was horrible, because people had seen the benefit, and then you take it away from them.”
Hear about the team’s unwavering belief that they would not fail, and that Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance would succeed. Thirty years later, the charity continues to go from strength to strength, with its team of doctors, paramedics and pilots responding to almost 30,000 missions since their first callout on 13 May 1994.
Karen also pays tribute to all the supporters and volunteers that have worked tirelessly each year to raise the funds needed to keep the air ambulance in the skies and fleet of critical care cars on the roads delivering emergency care to communities in Lincs & Notts 24/7, seven-days-a-week.
She said: “We’ve got everything to thank the people who have come before us, for everyone who has worked hard to sell the dream.”
Side By Side podcast is available on: https://www.ambucopter.org.uk/podcast
