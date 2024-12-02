Gainsborough MP voted against the right to assisted dying

Gainsborough’s MP, Sir Edward Leigh, voted against the right to assisted dying

Gainsborough’s MP, Sir Edward Leigh, was among those who voted against the right to assisted dying at the House of Commons.

​The draft bill passed its first stage by 330 votes to 275 after hours of emotional debate.

The proposed legislation states that anyone seeking to end their life must be over 18, have the mental capacity to make the choice, be expected to die within six months, and satisfy two independent doctors that they meet the criteria.

A separate bill is under discussion in Scotland.

Members of Parliament were given a free vote to follow their conscience, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer not revealing in advance how he planned to vote.

Lincolnshire’s eight MPs were evenly split between the ‘aye’ and ‘no’ camps.

Hamish Falconer (Lab – Lincoln), Victoria Atkins (Con – Louth and Horncastle), Richard Tice (Ref – Skegness and Boston) and Alicia Kearns (Con – Rutland and Stamford) voted in favour and Dr Caroline Johnson (Con – Sleaford and North Hykeham), Sir John Hayes (Con – South Holland and the Deepings), Gareth Davies (Con – Grantham and Bourne) and Sir Edward Leigh (Con – Gainsborough) voted against.

The bill would be one of the biggest changes in the UK’s social policy in years if it becomes law.

Sir Edward Leigh wrote on X after the vote: “Assisted suicide can’t be considered only in terms of individual hard cases, but the impact on society as a whole.

“We need to foster a society that loves life and believes in caring, rather than one built on despair.”

Richard Tice said in Parliament: “There are specifics [of the bill] which need debate and analysis in great detail. That’s the whole point of sending it to committee.”

Prior to his vote Sir Edward said: “Assisted suicide and voluntary euthanasia have been legal now for years in several countries.

“The evidence from every single one of them shows there are no safeguards against abuse which last and that the grounds for euthanasia is expanded far beyond what its advocates originally proposed.”

The bill will now face months of debate and amendments, and will require the approval of both Houses before it becomes law.