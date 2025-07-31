Gainsborough's new hospital ward still not ready months after opening

A £4.5m community hospital ward that opened eight months ago in Gainsborough still hasn’t been used by patients.

The Scotter ward in Gainsborough’s John Coupland Hospital was declared open in November 2024 and was supposed to welcome patients soon after.

The 17-bed facility was intended to help patients avoid being sent to the county’s larger hospitals.

However, the Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group, which runs the hospital, says the planned move to the hospital’s ground floor has been delayed, and the ward hasn’t been used by patients yet.

A spokesperson said: “Scotter Ward at John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough, will be moving into the newly-refurbished ward area in the coming months, as planned.

“The move has been delayed due to necessary building survey and snagging work that had to be undertaken, which has now been completed.

“We are also currently exploring and planning which additional services can be located at the hospital for the future, increasing capacity at the hospital for our patients.

“We are communicating openly with the staff about the process and we are also reviewing additional developments on the site for future years.”

The NHS group describes the ward as a “state-of-the-art facility” with beds for stroke patients and palliative care.

It is designed to stop unnecessary admissions to the county’s larger hospitals.

Patients may include those who have been discharged from acute hospitals but can’t yet return home, or those who have been referred from A&E.