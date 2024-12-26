Santa, elves and staff at the children's wards at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.Photo: ULHTSanta, elves and staff at the children's wards at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.Photo: ULHT
Gallery: Santa makes a Christmas visit to children wards at Lincolnshire hospital

Andy Hubbert
Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 26th Dec 2024
Patients on the Children’s Ward and Neonatal Unit at a Lincolnshire hospital had a very special visit from Father Christmas and his elves on Christmas Eve.

They were invited by Kirk Connected Construction, a long-established construction company based in Spalding who are part of the team working on the new Emergency Department at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

Father Christmas and his helpers gave out Christmas presents to children, parents and staff on the two wards at Boston.

Santa and his elves arrive at Pilgrim Hospital. Photo: ULHT

Father and Mrs Christmas pay a visit on Christmas Eve to families at Pilgrim Hospital. Photo: ULHT

Father and Mrs Christmas pay a visit on Christmas Eve to families at Pilgrim Hospital. Photo: ULHT

Santa and his elves meet the staff too. Photo: ULHT

Santa and his elves meet the staff too. Photo: ULHT

Santa meets a new arrival. Photo: ULHT

Santa meets a new arrival. Photo: ULHT

Santa meets a new arrival. Photo: ULHT

