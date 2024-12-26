Gallery: Santa makes a Christmas visit to children wards at Lincolnshire hospital

They were invited by Kirk Connected Construction, a long-established construction company based in Spalding who are part of the team working on the new Emergency Department at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.
Father Christmas and his helpers gave out Christmas presents to children, parents and staff on the two wards at Boston.
1. IMG_1931.jpg
Santa and his elves arrive at Pilgrim Hospital. Photo: ULHT Photo: ULHT
2. IMG_1985 (1).jpg
Father and Mrs Christmas pay a visit on Christmas Eve to families at Pilgrim Hospital. Photo: ULHT Photo: ULHT
3. IMG_2001.jpg
Santa and his elves meet the staff too. Photo: ULHT Photo: ULHT
4. IMG_1984.jpg
Santa meets a new arrival. Photo: ULHT Photo: ULHT
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.