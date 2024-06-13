GALLERY: Thousands of pounds raised in annual Wolds Tractor Run

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jun 2024, 12:21 BST
The 16th annual fundraising Wolds Tractor Run. Photos: D.R.Dawson PhotographyThe 16th annual fundraising Wolds Tractor Run. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography
​Thousands of pounds have been raised by tractors going ‘on the run’ once again.

​The 16th annual fundraising Wolds Tractor Run took place on Sunday June 9, raising money for Marie Curie.

The event was organised by Pete Cook, alongside Megan Hammond and the Marie Curie’s Louth Fundraising Group, after he stepped in to help co-founder Paula Bruntlett when her husband Gordon died in 2017.

The tractors set off bright and early from Caudwell’s Yard and heading through the Wolds, taking in Caistor, Nettleton, and Binbrook, before finishing at the Open Farm Sunday event at Stainton Le Vale.

The tractors make their way through the Wolds.The tractors make their way through the Wolds.
The tractors make their way through the Wolds.

Overall the event has raised £3,019 for Marie Curie, and the organisers have thanked everyone who was involved.

Megan said: “It was a fantastic day, and we’re so pleased with the amount we raised. There were lots of happy faces again, and we’re already planning for next year.”

