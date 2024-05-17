Generous donation to Lincolnshire hospitals is also supporting patient care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hospital staff are thanking a local business which is not only printing name badges to help them improve communications with patients, but it is also making a donation to the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

Name Badges International, a division of J&A (International) Limited from Spilsby, has agreed to donate 50p from every ‘Hello my name is’ badge that it prints for staff at Lincoln, Boston, Grantham and Louth hospitals.

These badges were inspired by Dr Kate Granger’s ‘Hello My Name Is’ campaign, as the first step to provide person-centred, compassionate care. Despite her death from cancer in 2016, Kate’s legacy is that this interaction continues to be used as the starting point in many conversations between healthcare staff and patients across the country.

Name Badges International supported Kate with her campaign and has previously donated £110,000 from the sale of other ‘Hello my name is’ badges to her appeal.

Hospital staff proudly wearing their badges

Last year, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust agreed to purchase a ‘Hello my name is’ badge for every colleague. The Trust approached Name Badges International who agreed to print and supply the name badges. In a generous gesture the company has offered to donate 50p from every badge the Trust buys to the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

The Trust’s Director of Finance, Jon Young, said: “This is such an important campaign and a reminder to all healthcare professionals to introduce themselves and have a meaningful first interaction with patients.

“We want to make sure that all colleagues are able to have a badge and we have chosen black writing on a yellow background as the contrast makes it easier for many people to see.

“It was amazing when we heard that Name Badges International wanted to make a donation from every badge we bought back to our charity.”

Some of the team from Name Badges International with the badges

The business has recently made its first donation of more than £3,000 to the charity and has promised to honour its pledge with every future purchase made by the Trust.

ULH Charity Manager, Ben Petts, added: “Kate’s campaign continues to inspire so many people. As a charity we provide patients and staff with the extras not funded through the NHS. These are the items that can often make a massive difference.

“Thanks to the generosity of Name Badges International we will be able to help so many people.”

Simon Holderness, Sales and Marketing Director at Name Badges International, said: “We were so proud to be able to work with Kate from the early stages of her campaign and also to continue with her legacy.

“I am a Lincolnshire lad born and bred. We supply ‘Hello My Name Is’ badges all over the country, but I admit it does feel more personal when we work with our local hospitals. Even more so, when we see staff wearing the badges when we visit for appointments.