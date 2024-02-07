Generous donation will support premature babies and their families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vienna Margarson was born at 25 weeks weighing 730 grams.

Her parents say the care and support they and Vienna received on the Neonatal Unit at Lincoln County Hospital was simply amazing.

Her dad, Corporal Margarson, said: “Vienna spent 88 days in hospital after she was born, much of which was here in Lincoln. The whole team were amazing. From Louise the midwife who supported us through Vienna’s early arrival to the whole Neonatal Unit Team. We will never be able to repay them for all of the care they provided to Vienna and their kindness and support to us.”

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vienna with her parents, RAF Waddington Gym Team, nurses Thea Smith and Sarah Russell

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vienna’s parents joined forces with friends and family, as well as Corporal Margarson’s colleagues from the RAF Waddington gymnasium, to raise funds for the unit. The gym staff held an 880 mile sponsored Watt Bike ride in the Waterside Shopping Centre to mark the 88 days of care Vienna received in hospital. They also held numerous raffles with prizes that included a signed Lincoln City football shirt and hampers donated by local businesses. Corporal Margarson’s nan Sylvia also organised a bingo event in North Somercotes that was really well supported. Together they raised £3,553.

Vienna and her parents were joined by RAF colleagues on a recent visit to present a cheque to the unit via the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity. They were welcomed by nurses Thea Smith and Sarah Russell who both looked after Vienna.

Thea said: “It is the best feeling in the world to see Vienna and how well she is doing. It has made my week. For the family, friends and the RAF colleagues to raise all of this money is so humbling and amazing.”

Gary Burr, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Fundraiser, said: “We cannot thank the Margarson family enough for all of their support and amazing fundraising. However, the best gift for all of us is seeing just how well Vienna is doing. She is the inspiration behind all of this.

Vienna with some of the donated knitted items

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Donations from patients and the public enable the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity to provide the additional extras in our hospitals that cannot be provided by the NHS.

“We will use this money to directly support the young babies and their families on the unit. It is going to make such a difference to so many.”

The family also delivered lots of hand knitted hats, blankets and teddies for other babies on the unit.