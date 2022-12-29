January is a time when many people want to give their body a break and start looking after their health again – and NHS Lincolnshire ICB is encouraging people to give themselves a break from alcohol during January.

Dry January

They say alcohol is the leading cause of preventable ill health and death in 15 to 49 year olds and is a factor in more than 60 medical conditions, including liver disease, a number of cancers and depression.

“Cutting the amount of alcohol you consume is a good start and a whole month off alcohol is really good for your health. It boosts your energy levels and improves your sleep, but it also gives you a sense of achievement and can save you money too.”

NHS Lincolnshire ICB is encouraging people living and working in the county to take a break from alcohol by signing up for Dry January.

Run by Alcohol Concern and supported by Public Health England, last January one in six people participated in Dry January and tens of thousands of people signed up online.

A spokesman for NHS Lincolnshire ICB said: “Dry January is not about never drinking again, it just gives you the opportunity to give your body a break from alcohol, so why not get involved in 2023 and start experiencing the benefits.”

Of those taking part last year: 79% saved money; 62% slept better and had more energy; and 49% lost weight

To sign up for Dry January and register for tips and tools to make the most of the month, visit www.dryjanuary.org.uk