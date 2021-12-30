Give yourself a break from alcohol this January say Lincolnshire health experts

Why not try Dry January? (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Lincolnshire CCG, which acts on behalf of of GP networks across the county, is encouraging people living and working in the area to take a break from alcohol by signing up for Dry January.

Alcohol is the leading cause of preventable ill health and death in 15 to 49 year olds and is a factor in more than 60 medical conditions, including liver disease, a number of cancers and depression.

Cutting the amount of alcohol you consume is a good start and a whole month off alcohol is really good for your health, says the CCG. It boosts your energy levels and improves your sleep, but it also gives you a sense of achievement and can save you money too.

Run by Alcohol Concern and supported by Public Health England, last January one in five or 20 per cent of people who drink alcohol planned to take the Dry January challenge in 2021. This was an estimated 6.5 million who went alcohol free, an increase from the estimated 3.9 million in 2020.

Dry January is not about never drinking again, it just gives you the opportunity to give your body a break from alcohol, so why not get involved in 2020 and start experiencing the benefits?

Of those taking part last year:

* Over three quarters saved money;

* Over half slept better and had more energy; and

* Almost half lost weight

To sign up for Dry January and register for tips and tools to make the most of the month, visit www.dryjanuary.org.uk