Golfers and businesses are being urged to take part in an upcoming charity golf day in aid of Age UK Lindsey.

​The charity is hosting its inaugural golf event at Kenwick Park Golf Club in Louth on Thursday September 28, and teams are urged to get involved.

Aimed at AM-AM golfers, participants with a maximum handicap index of 28.4 for men and 36.4 for women will compete in a team of four while raising money for the independent charity, which aims to improve the wellbeing of older people living in the East Lindsey, West Lindsey, and North Lincolnshire area.

The first team will tee off at 12.30pm, with dinner and drinks at the end of play.

The cost is £220 per team, which includes 18 holes of golf and a two-course dinner.

There are also opportunites for businesses to sponsor one of the holes on the course for £30 per hole, which covers fees for a sign with your company name and logo.