Golfer completes three rounds in a day for Parkinson’s Disease despite having the condition

Coming off the last 18th - Matt Tunaley and all his golf buddies and Carole Fewings, Club Captain at South Kyme. EMN-210929-165740001

Matt Tunaley, 59, played 54 holes in one day around South Kyme Golf Club, where he is a member, teeing off at 7am on Monday September 27.

After a fantastic day, the total sum raised to date, including gift aid, is £2,732.25.

He explained: “I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease about nine months after retiring from a life in the RAF.

“I’ve always been fit and active and as a flyer I was gutted to find out that I had Parkinson’s. For me, I struggle with a tremor on my right side. Luckily the disease has left my left side so far unaffected so I am learning to develop the dexterity of my left side. I also struggle with muscle cramps and stiffness which is extremely tiring and keeps me awake at night.”

Matt says: “To combat this I have to keep active and try and fight the condition. My physician is positive and has prescribed some effective medication but each drug is a trial to get levels right. Golf gives me a brilliant combination of exercise and co-ordination that helps keep me in shape. I’m very fortunate to be able to play golf and have a great group of friends who have always been extremely supportive and sympathetic to my condition.”

He says: “It is my golf that has allowed me to contribute to the greater cause of Parkinson’s sufferers.”

Without medication his tremor is quite noticeable and the drugs add to his fatigue.

“I’m assured that we are not far away from developing treatment that will help thousands of sufferers so anything I can do while I’m able has got to be worth the effort,” he said.