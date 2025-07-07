'Good' nursing home in Horncastle village continues remarkable recovery

A nursing home in the Horncastle area has continued a remarkable recovery – only seven years after it was heavily criticised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 2018, South Wold Nursing Home in the village of Tetford was placed in ‘special measures' by the CQC after inspectors found a catalogue of shortcomings.

At the time, owner/manager Shailen Munnien promised the home would improve, and now it has earned a rating of ‘Good’ for the second consecutive time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors’ report said: “Residents and their families told us they were very happy with the service they received.

South Wold Nursing Home, in the village of Tetford, has been rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission.

"We were told that the staff are kind, caring and respectful. One resident said: ‘Nothing is too much trouble for the staff. They take time to listen to me’.”

South Wold, based at South Wold House on South Road, is a private home run by the Munnien family. According to the business website, Endole, its two directors are Satiavanee Munnien, 53, and Poonoosamy Munnien, 55, who is also listed as the current manager.

The home provides nursing and residential care for up to 16 older adults and people who may be living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC inspectors reported that it had “a positive learning culture” and “worked closely with other professionals, the residents and their families”.

"Staff received the up-to-date training they needed, and the service referred residents to other health and social care agencies when they needed additional support,” they went on

The report reserved special praise for the manager, who was described as “approachable” and hailed for discussing any concerns residents had.

One relative told the inspectors: “It was the best decision I have made, moving my relative to South Wold. The manager is always available and happy to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC found that risk was always mitigated with the care residents received, while their individual wishes were always respected.

The ‘Good’ rating applied not only to the home’s overall inspection but also to five separate categories, which found that South Wold was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. The assessment was carried out at the end of May, and the report published on July 1.