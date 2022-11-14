Lincolnshire GPs are now available at evenings and Saturdays.

These extended, more accessible hours aim to simplify the existing arrangements currently in place.

The new model will see routine general practice appointments available at patients’ own GP practice, or another local NHS location, on weekday evenings from 6.30pm - 8pm and on Saturdays from 9am – 5pm.

Patients can book appointments at evenings and weekends by contacting their own GP practice.

Appointments will be delivered by multidisciplinary teams, including GPs, nurses and other healthcare professionals, according to NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, which represents all practices in the county.

Appointments will be available to book two weeks in advance, or on the day if there is availability. There will be a choice of ways to access appointments depending on clinical need, including face to face and remote appointments via telephone or online.

To book, patients can contact their usual GP practice.

Patients are also asked to contact their practice to cancel their appointment if they are unable to attend.

The ICB says this is a consistent offer now across the country to provide routine appointments at evenings and weekends to meet locally determined demand, alongside effective access to out of hours and urgent care services.

Additionally, the ICB says this provides a solution for patients who may otherwise feel they have to attend A&E to be seen by a healthcare professional.

A mix of routine appointments will be available within these additional hours with access, all provided by the existing multidisciplinary teams working in general practice.