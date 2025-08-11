Grandad in 1,000-mile cycling marathon for cancer-fighting cause close to his heart

A 62-year-old grandad, with Louth and Sutton on Sea connections, is to tackle a 1,000-mile cycling marathon to help a cancer-fighting cause close to his heart.

Wayne Kew lost his daughter Kristal to breast cancer in 2023 when she was only 38 years old. And now, a dear friend and work colleague, Sue Saunders, is battling the same disease for the second time in her life.

Wayne is no stranger to fundraising challenges and thinks nothing of going for an 80-mile ride on his bike, as he did only on Sunday. What’s more, he has completed no fewer than nine London Marathons over the last 28 years.

But the heartbreaking death of Kristal and the shock news about Sue has persuaded him to embark on his biggest, and most difficult, test of all next month when he heads a team of six on a ten-day cycling trek across Europe, covering an average of 100 miles per day.

Wayne Kew (second from right), Sue Saunders and three other members of the DS Smith cycling marathon team, Ben Langdon, Gary Cowling and David Edwards.

"It’s a crazy challenge, but it will be more pertinent than anything else I have done,” said Wayne, who has seven grandchildren, aged 16 to three, and lives in Sutton on Sea with his retired wife, Debbie, 57.

"I sadly lost my daughter at a tender age so it came as a shock to learn that Sue, who is in her mid-40s, had received the devastating news that her breast cancer had returned after six years and had spread to her lover and bones.

"It brought back to me all the pain and suffering Kristal went through and motivated me to help Sue and others suffering with breast cancer.

"We want to raise awareness and aim to raise £12,000 for the Breast Cancer Now support and research charity.”

Sutton on Sea grandad Wayne Kew, whose daughter Kristal died of breast cancer in 2023 at the age of 38.

Wayne is managing director of Ralegh Integrated Solutions, a company based in Manby, Louth and part of DS Smith, the international packaging giants.

All six members of the cycling team work for DS Smith, including Sue, who is head of finance within the firm’s south sector and lives in Northamptonshire.

Joining Wayne on the bikes will be Ben Langdon, general manager of DS Smith’s base at Northfields, Louth, Gary Cowling, a general manager in Suffolk, and David Edwards, who is head of operational excellence for the firm across the UK.

Along with HR expert Jason Donnaloia, Sue will be in charge of a support van that will follow the cyclists around as they set off from Devizes in Wiltshire on Saturday, September 13, and take a ferry across the English Channel before visiting various DS Smith sites in France and Belgium.

Wayne, Sue and the rest of the 'famous five' DS Smith cycling team after one of their previous fundraising challenges. They have since been joined by a sixth member.

After several overnight stays in hotels, they will return to England on September 22, completing the challenge at a paper mill in Kent.

The riders will be supported all the way by DS Smith, whose health and wellbeing week coincides with the marathon and who will be hosting ‘wear it pink’ days at each of the sites visited to support the charity.

In 2024 and 2023, Wayne and his team completed similar challenges of 500 miles and 540 miles in the UK, and he estimates that more than £10,000 has been raised for Breast Cancer Now in recent years. But he considers this, “our own Tour de France”, to be the big one.

"Sue will join us again on this epic adventure, supporting us every pedal of the way, even though she is undergoing treatment,” said Wayne.

"She has been an inspiration to us all, demonstrating remarkable strength and resilience. We want to honour her by doing something positive.

"Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world. More than 55,000 people are diagnosed every year in the UK alone, and all will face challenging treatment regimes with gruelling side-effects, uncertainty, anxiety and fear.

"Breast Cancer Now’s vision is that, by 2050, everyone diagnosed will live, and be supported to live well. I invite you to make a generous contribution through our JustGiving page.”

Remarkably, Wayne himself was diagnosed with testicular cancer at the age of 30, which triggered a determination to stay as fit as possible for the rest of his life.

He took up running, began to compete in half-marathons, started cycling too and then took an interest in challenges to boost charities.

"It has become routine for me now,” he said. “This next challenge is a bit crackers, and my family and friends think I’m not wired up properly. But I enjoy it all.”

His fitness bug has also been caught by Wayne’s three other daughters. Melissa, 42, who lives in Nottinghamshire, has done a few marathons; Lucy, 31, who lives in Sutton on Sea and works at the town’s Spar store, is in training for her first half-marathon, at Lincoln in October; and Emily, 28, a veterinary nurse in Orby, Skegness, has just taken up running too. Even wife Debbie has completed three marathons.

Now all of them will have Kristal in mind as Wayne and friends pay tribute to her and thousands of others ravaged by the terror of breast cancer.

"If we can help anybody not to have to go through what we did as a family, it will be worth it,” said Wayne.

To make a donation to the cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/d-s-smith-south-cluster-3