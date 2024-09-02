Grantham care home says 'Cheese'
Staff, resident's families and guests enjoyed an evening of delicious cheese eating and wine drinking at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham recently.
They had a selection of cheeses from stilton to smoked, followed by delicious wines, good music and fab company.
General Manager, Kerry Angeloni said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful evening learning everything they could about cheese and wine.
"We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Maple Leaf Lodge as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
