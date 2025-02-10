Grants on offer for Horncastle groups to boost residents' health and wellbeing

Community groups in the Horncastle area are being invited to apply for funding to boost health and wellbeing initiatives and projects.

The Horncastle Health and Wellbeing Fund, which is managed by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, has already supported dozens of local charities, non-profit organisations and individuals, dishing out more than £100,000 in grants.

Now fresh applications are welcomed between now and the deadline of Saturday, March 1 for grants of up to £2,000 to help residents improve their physical and mental health.

Previous beneficiaries have included Jubilee Park at Woodhall Spa, which bought new equipment for boxercise and aqua aerobics sessions to accommodate its rapidly expanding fitness classes.

The Lincolnshire branch of the mental health charity, Headway, has also received a grant. It funded a wellbeing visit to Lincolnshire Wolds Wildlife Park.

The therapeutic community farm, Desire Change, which is based at Old Bolingbroke, was helped to run monthly wellbeing workshops, based around animals, arts and crafts, gardening and farming, for people of all ages.

And Stroke Survivors LN9, which is a new group for people affected by strokes, including their carers, used a grant to support tai chi sessions and to cover essential costs.

The funding is available to volunteer-led, not-for-profit groups that have a governing document, accounts, a bank account and relevant policies in place. Lincolnshire Community Foundation staff can provide guidance to those needing assistance with these requirements.

Interested groups can download an application form from the foundation's website at www.lincolnshirecf.co.uk or contact grants manager Katie Littlewood at 01529 305825 for further details.