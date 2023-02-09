Ground broken on £8.6million Campus for Future Living in Mablethorpe

​Construction to bring the pioneering health and education facility The Campus for Future Living has officially started in Mablethorpe.

Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins (centre) cuts the first piece of turf on the new Campus for Future Living.

Contractors Lindum Group cut the first piece of turf for East Lindsey District Council’s flagship Town Deal project at a celebration event yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

The £8.6m project, supported by the Connected Coast board, is the first council-led Town Deal project to start being delivered to level up the district and transform communities

The campus will be at the forefront of medical innovation, training, research and development, and is scheduled for completion in spring 2024.

From left: Freddie Chambers Lindum Group MD, Cllr William Gray, Victoria Atkins MP and Chris Baron at the event.

Cutting the first piece of ground was Victoria Atkins MP for Louth and Horncastle, watched by Campus Political Lead for ELDC William Gray, chairman of Connected Coast Chris Baron; and Professor Mark Gussy from the University of Lincoln.

Representatives from the Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea Town Council, Health Education England, Medical Technologies Innovation Facility, Linkage Trust and NHS Lincolnshire ICB also attended.

The Campus for Future Living, located on Stanley Avenue, will include two large consultation rooms, seminar and teaching rooms, an event space, pathology laboratory and additional lab space

The site also includes an accommodation block, a children’s play area, a 35-space car park including eight disabled bays and electric vehicle charging points.

How the new Campus for Future Living will look.

Coun William Gray said: “This is an exciting day for Mablethorpe and for everyone involved in making the Campus of Future Living a reality.

“Through the backing of the Government through the Town Deal, we are enabling millions of pounds to be invested in Mablethorpe to help improve the lives of residents, bring them new health opportunities and attract inward investment to the Lincolnshire coast. The benefits will be long lasting for our communities.

“We will, of course, be keeping residents and stakeholders updated on the progress of the construction works as the Campus for Future Living takes shape. I look forward to seeing it progress over the coming year.”

The turf cutting event at Mablethorpe.

Chris Baron, chairman of Connected Coast said: “The start on site is a significant milestone that takes us a step closer to realising the exciting vision for the Campus for Future Living.

“The Campus is the flagship Town Deal project in Mablethorpe and through this project we have a huge opportunity to create a national exemplar in medical technology and innovation in the area.

“The beginning of work on the ground is the culmination of partnership working to translate the ambition for the campus into reality, and I look forward to seeing the development progress over the coming year.”

Lindum Group MD Freddie Chambers said: “As a Lincolnshire-based business, we are delighted to be involved in a project which will be of such benefit to local people and health care services."We will add to this by trying to procure with local suppliers and contractors to ensure the investment remains within the district and county's economy."Furthermore, we will prioritise positive engagement with people who live and work near the site to bring value to the wider community too.”

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Mablethorpe said: “Today, we celebrate as a community reaching this important landmark in the development of the Campus for Future Living.

“With shovels now in the ground our bright vision for Mablethorpe and the surrounding area is being made a reality.

“The transformational Mablethorpe Town Deal, which has received Government investment of nearly £24million, will deliver economic growth, help businesses grow, bolster tourism and improve health and social care along our Lincolnshire coastline.”