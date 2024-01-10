Elaine Baylis has been appointed as Group Chairman for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), with effect from Monday April 1, 2024.

Ms Baylis has served as chairman of ULHT for the past five years, and was previously LCHS chairman until March 2023.

This appointment has been made by NHS England following an open recruitment process. It comes as part of a move to a group arrangement between the two organisations, which will be established later this year.

Ms Baylis has over 45 years’ experience working in the public sector in Lincolnshire, including nearly 10 years in the NHS. With a background in policing, her career in the force culminated in her holding the role of assistant chief constable and receiving the Queen's Police Medal. She has also served on the boards of different third sector organisations in Lincolnshire and has also served for three years as the chairman of the Lincolnshire Adults Safeguarding Board.

Her appointment means that recruitment can now begin to the substantive group chief executive role, as the two organisations introduce shared decision-making capabilities which they say will enhance the services that they can provide to the people of Lincolnshire.

Current Group CEO, Andrew Morgan, who is due to retire from his role at the end of March this year, said: “This appointment will enable us to further progress work on coming together as a group across the two organisations.

“Elaine’s appointment is excellent news for the NHS in the county, and most importantly for our patients as she brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise which will help our services to develop and grow for the benefit for our local population.”

