Growing financial pressure leaves many carers unable to access Carer’s Leave

More than half of those juggling work and care cannot afford to take unpaid Carer’s Leave, and this is the main barrier to them accessing their right to five days leave under the Carer’s Leave Act.

However, many carers remain unaware of the benefits and protections available to them which can lead to added stress in balancing caring responsibilities with working.

To help carers recognise their rights in the workplace, Carers First offer assistance and advice to many working carers. This support enables carers to access the financial help they are entitled to, which allows them to obtain the respite they need and deserve.

Carer Amy, who was struggling to manage caring responsibilities with a full-time job, was supported by Carers First. Amy cares for her husband, who has early-onset dementia and peripheral arterial disease. Amy’s situation highlights the critical link between caring and employment rights.

Amy works from home full time and works in the office once a month. More frequent requests to come into the office added to the overwhelming pressure of her caring role.

Amy said: “I’m lucky to work from home most days, but when I need to go into the office, it’s tough for Ron. He constantly needs my support and often asks where I am. It’s overwhelming.”

Amy contacted Carers First who helped her to understand her right to request flexible working and suggested creating a Carers Passport with her employer; a tool for carers to help balance caring with work.

Amy explained: “It’s such a relief to know I have support, and that is because I’ve been able to open up to my employer about my caring role. The recognition and support are vital for me to continue working while caring for Ron.”

Her journey provides a powerful reminder that knowing your rights and accessing the right support is key to managing work and caring, without burning out.

Megan Johnson, Carer Support Employment Officer at Carers First, said: “The Carer's Leave Act that came into play in April 2024 and gives carers the legal right to take time off work to look after a loved one who relies on their help. While this means that employees are no longer forced to use up their valuable holiday hours to provide care, for some this can only be made possible if employers are able to give this leave as paid.”

Carers First host a monthly support group for carers in full or part time work, find out more here. More information on your rights as a working carer can be found on the Carers First website.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carerfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555 available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Hackney, Haringey, Waltham Forest, and Merton.

Carers First supports carers face to face in eight regions across the country and provides online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers