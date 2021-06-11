Half of Lincoln residents fully vaccinated

Nearly half of people in Lincoln have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 38,325 people had received both jabs by June 6 – 46 percent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 34,762 were aged 30 and over – 64 percent of the age group – meaning 3,563 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

Across England, more than half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Lincoln

Across Lincoln, 63 percent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bracebridge South and Swallow Beck, with 82.5 percent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Hartsholme and Birchwood East, 82.4 percent

3) Glebe Park, 76.2 percent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Wharf and University, 29.8 percent

2) Pelham Bridge and South Common, 45.4 percent

3) Boultham and New Boultham, 51.9 percent

Across England, 23.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 6 – 52 percent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 22.3 million people aged 30 and over – 62% of the age group.