Have your say on healthy lifestyle service

Lincolnshire County Council is inviting residents to have their say on its healthy lifestyles service.

As reported currently, the council commissions a healthy lifestyle service – One You Lincolnshire – at a cost of £3 milion a year which supports adults to lose weight, be more active, drink less alcohol or give up smoking.

In addition, it offers a child and family weight management service and a strength and balance programme to help prevent falls.

.This includes a 12-week free membership to Slimming World.

However, the Reform administration has launched a consultation on whether it’s the best way to spend a health grant from the government.

The authority is looking to understand if that’s still the most effective way to improve the health of residents and reduce demand on key health and care services, or whether a fresh approach is needed.

It believes the first step is to understand residents’ views and priorities.

The consultation is open until 3 December 2025. Residents can take part by visiting www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk/integrated-lifestyle-service-consultation.

Coun Steve Clegg, executive member for adult care and health, said: “The council is given an annual grant that needs to be used to help people live healthier lives. We want to ensure that that funding is used in the best way possible.

“We believe it’s important that our residents have a real opportunity to help shape our services, so they can best meet their needs. The consultation is a chance for you to share your thoughts on what the right support looks like.”

The current service has been extended until September 2026, to allow time to consult, assess the results and consider any changes to services. At this stage, there are no proposals for the future look of the service.